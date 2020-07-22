Beef rendang: “According to Indonesians, rendang originated in the Minangkabau region in Sumatra, where it can take as much as two days to cook, letting the liquid evaporate until it is dark in color and the coconut milk evaporates into oil that essentially fries the spice. That’s when the flavors come out.... We typically do the Javanese version that still has a bit of liquid. But the dish itself has cultural meaning that signifies society as a whole: The meat symbolizes the leaders and royalty; the coconut milk symbolizes intellectuals and teachers; the chile spice is religion, a reminder that Hell is hot; the rest of the spices are the regular people. When the dish is done, it becomes this really beautiful, flavorful picture of the whole society, and without one you can’t have the others.”