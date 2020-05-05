No, Laurel’s vodka whipped cream caviar, frozen foie gras and ethereal truffled gnocchi don’t have much of a chance of going the delivery route anytime soon. But the possibility of inventive cocktails to-go from ITV, taking advantage of possible changes to the Pennsylvania state liquor laws, are likely soon, says Elmi, along with some tasty mocktails. Landau, meanwhile, has had a change of heart on takeout. With Philly’s dining room shutdown likely to last for several weeks more, and then reopen at only partial capacity, he conceded in a recent Instagram post that, “it’s time for us to get into the takeout game so we can cook for you again.”