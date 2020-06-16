You’d think a guy who makes a living eating out more than 300 times a year wouldn’t flinch at the prospect of another restaurant meal or that I’d take another plate of gnocchi with wild boar Bolognese or a bowl of house-churned gelato for granted. But I was uncertain and little fearful. This was the longest I’d gone in my career without eating out. And, of course, this past three months has been unlike any in our lifetimes, with the deadly health threat of COVID-19 still out there and my family emerging from our kitchen cave at home where, like so may others, we’d taken refuge for some serious social distancing.