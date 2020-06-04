The pandemic, however, has changed things for the Pasta Lab (not to be confused with the very good quick-serve pasta restaurant called DaMò Pasta Lab on S. 12th St.). Wright and Rubinetti, two catering industry vets who work out of a commercial kitchen in Olde Kensington, have been obliged to evolve their nearly two-year-old business model and have launched an online store with free home delivery (for orders over $30) within the city of Philadelphia. It has both increased access to these special products and become a source of nearly 50% of this company’s revenue over the last 10 weeks alone as they reduce their farmers market presence to a handful of standbys.