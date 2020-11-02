I especially loved the slow-stewed tenderness of those pork cheeks, which nestled over spaetzle sautéed in duck fat with smoky nuggets of bacon. But it was the nightly special that most reassured me Galbraith was having fun: a pair of juicy lamb meatballs over farro in duck stock ringed by a labne sauce paled green with cucumber and avocado was … the kitchen’s haute-riff on Halal cart lamb over rice? If you know that $5 lunch cart special, you’ll see it if you squint. But I was eating it heartily on its virtues too fast to realize. So let me zip back in time for a moment to that dinner in pay proper respects: I tip my glass of raisiny Venetian Ripasso (Ca' del Laito) in a toast — to the good taste of clever specials, and the welcome arrival of Village Vine.