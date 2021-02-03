But really, what I covet most is a deli that has mastered the basics. And most significantly, Schlesinger’s has fixed its corned beef, boosting some clove and juniper in the pickling spice, and cooking it slower and lower (by about 120-degrees) to keep the meat more tender, easier to slice and far more juicy. Piled 8-ounces high (versus the old 6-ounce edition) along with smoky pastrami, Russian, sauerkraut and molten Swiss on griddled Kaplan’s rye bread, this was a riff on the Reuben I’d happily return for.