But, like a lot of restaurant purveyors who suddenly found themselves in a bind at the beginning of the pandemic, Amar was left with a cold truck full of 200 pounds of fresh seafood when Philadelphia’s restaurants were suddenly shut down due to the coronavirus in mid-March. So he sold it to his neighbors in Fairmount — who told their friends. About 10 people responded with requests for more the next week. And before he knew it and with the help of a new partner, neighbor and restaurant vet Andy Farrell, they’ve grown a direct-to-consumer venture fueled by a simple email newsletter and a series of weekly Google sign-up sheets. They are now delivering up to 2,000 pounds of fresh seafood to an average of 500 customers each week at outdoor pickup sites across Center City.