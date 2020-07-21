Manteca, whose Quahog’s in Stone Harbor and Beachwood in Sea Isle City are open for alfresco meals, hasn’t given up completely on outdoor dining at the Red Store, based on the sold-out six-course Argentine grill pop-up he’s cohosting July 24-25 with Gauchonfire. (”Enough open fire to smoke out the mosquitos,” he said). But visiting the store to shop during regular hours (mask required) is also worthwhile to pick up some of Manteca’s unique pantry items. We always grab a jar of the savory-sweet tomato spread called Jersey Jam. But the yellow blend of his new Smart Seasoning is also intriguing. I didn’t notice any obvious “superfood” boost from its blend of turmeric, nutritional yeast and dulse seaweed. But it definitely added a colorful crunch of flavorful seasonings to everything from avocado toast to scrambled eggs and buttered corn.