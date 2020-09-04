Yes, she would. But for a woman who had already survived so much — escaping the horrors of genocide in Cambodia with her family as a child, and working to achieve the lifelong goal of opening a restaurant to sustain her family (one of my favorites in 2019) — this would be another long and fretful journey. Her 25-year-old son Brandon Chomno Duk, who had no underlying health issues, would even need to be intubated on a ventilator as “a last resort,” he recalls the doctor telling him: “The nurse asked me before I was put under if I wanted her to say a prayer. I’m not religious, but I was 100% down with it.”