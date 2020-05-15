That ritual for many was interrupted for several weeks following the shutdown when South Philly’s busiest tamale kitchen, Tamalex (1163 S. 7th St.), closed out of caution and while the owners focused instead on raising money to distribute despensa care packages of essentials to members of their community. With the despensa program now up and running, however, co-owner David Piña said it was time to reopen, pay some bills, and fire up the tamale pots again. Even at partial speed last weekend, producing 800 each night — compared to 1,100-plus before the shutdown — that has returned a tremendous resource of $2 bundles of full-flavored sustenance to an appreciative audience.