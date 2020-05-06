Seven Latino restaurant owners in South Philly, along with neighborhood residents and two businesses, collaborated to distribute 350 bags of food. The food packs, commonly called despensa —Spanish for pantry, and the word that most Mexican and Central American Latinos use to refer to the purchase of food — included items to meet the food choices and cooking practices that these Latino families use at home. The packs were filled with rice, beans, milk, eggs, flour tortillas, hot peppers and soups. The goal was to provide enough food to feed a large family for two weeks.