They are each made from local ingredients. Aside from key sources like the tart riesling from Wayvine Vineyard in Nottingham and vodka from Faber that act as the vermouth’s neutral base, Morris and Kweeder have plugged into the agricultural riches of Green Meadow Farm for botanicals ranging from wormwood (the herb from which vermouth’s name descends) to minty nepetella and tiny trifoliate oranges. The two have found a treasure trove of ingredients at Penn Herb Co. in Northern Liberties. “It’s a fascinating wormhole,” says Morris, for ingredients like cinchona bark, mentholy buchu, and incense-like Balm of Gilead, which has been noted for its medicinal, stomach-soothing qualities.