Baba’s Brew, the fast-growing kombucha producer in Phoenixville, had just taken possession of its long-awaited new bottling machine just days before the coronavirus brought the nation’s food scene to a halt in mid-March. Gone overnight was 80% of its business serving local restaurants and cafes, not to mention the lively scene of weekend visitors that filled its tasting room. Owner and brewmaster Olga Sorzano, whose Siberian grandmother (Baba) was the inspiration for her kombucha passion, deftly transitioned to a new model of curbside commerce.