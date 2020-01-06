And not only are the ingredients sourced locally. So is two-thirds of the chef leadership at the Rittenhouse location. Josh Jastrzembski (an alum of Savona, Verdad, and Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant) carries the title of chef operator, and Anthony Gargano (Hungry Pigeon, Di Bruno Bros., and Barbuzzo) is a chef de cuisine. New York-raised Lenin Tello is the other chef de cuisine.