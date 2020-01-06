The fast-casual dining chain Dig, whose soft opening here has included partnerships with local nonprofits, has set its public opening for Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 1616 Chestnut St., next to the Old Navy store across from Liberty Place.
Dig, which has more than two dozen locations in New York and Boston, offers cooked-to-order, vegetable-centric food from scratch in a open kitchen using a French brigade system with four stations.
Customers line up at a counter and build a meal of vegetables, proteins, and hot and cold sides.
It’s a setup similar to that of Philly’s Real Food Eatery, whose flagship is around the corner on 16th Street. There are options for Whole30 followers as well as vegans.
Dig’s seasonal menu includes charred chicken thigh, charred broccoli with lemon, roasted sweet potatoes, brown rice with parsley, and garlic aioli dressing.
Dig, which counts restaurant pioneer Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments as an investor, operates its own farm in Upstate New York and uses local suppliers.
And not only are the ingredients sourced locally. So is two-thirds of the chef leadership at the Rittenhouse location. Josh Jastrzembski (an alum of Savona, Verdad, and Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant) carries the title of chef operator, and Anthony Gargano (Hungry Pigeon, Di Bruno Bros., and Barbuzzo) is a chef de cuisine. New York-raised Lenin Tello is the other chef de cuisine.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.