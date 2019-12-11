Addis, 35, grew up in Ardmore but moved to central Pennsylvania as a preteen. That’s where he caught the restaurant bug while working at the Hummingbird Room near State College, whose kitchen — under former Le Bec-Fin chef Eric Sarnow — used French techniques. Addis picked up seafood while studying at Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island. After graduation, he helped a friend open a spot called the Daily Catch in Brookline, Mass., and worked there for four years before moving back to the Philly area to open Entree.