Seafood will return to the corner spot at Third and Catharine Streets in Queen Village that for 30 years housed Dmitri’s, which closed last month.
Kevin Addis, who has chef-owned Entree BYOB (1608 South St.) for seven years, plans what he calls a rustic, old world-style Southern Italian seafood BYOB, opening in February or March.
No name yet.
Right now, Addis said, he is overseeing renovations, including new floors, windows, and kitchen. He said he wants to keep the counter seating.
Addis, 35, grew up in Ardmore but moved to central Pennsylvania as a preteen. That’s where he caught the restaurant bug while working at the Hummingbird Room near State College, whose kitchen — under former Le Bec-Fin chef Eric Sarnow — used French techniques. Addis picked up seafood while studying at Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island. After graduation, he helped a friend open a spot called the Daily Catch in Brookline, Mass., and worked there for four years before moving back to the Philly area to open Entree.
After seven years, he said he was ready to add a second restaurant. “Everybody’s been telling me, ‘Why don’t you open a bigger place?’” Addis said. “But I want to go smaller. Thirty seats is perfect.”
He said he spotted the shuttered Dmitri’s — he had never eaten there, he said with regret — and contacted the building owner.
Meanwhile on the Dmitri’s front: Owner Dmitri Chimes said he expects to reopen the Northern Liberties location (at 944 N. Second St.) early next year after renovation to the exterior.