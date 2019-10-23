Is there anything Joe Beddia can’t do? Pizza prince. Hoagie hero. Tomato Pie’d Piper. Natural wine impresario and now ... label designer, too? Technically speaking, Joe’s talented artist sister, Maria Beddia, did the colorful label art for the new Cochonnet wines. Joe did the whimsical bubble letters floating across the picture’s blue sky. But this new trio of relatively affordable liter-bottle wines imported from France — a white, red and rosé made from organic or biodynamic grapes — is very much a Philly collaboration. Locally based importer M.F.W. Wine Co. sourced the wines from growers it had long relationships with. And Chloe Grigri of Good King Tavern (614 S. 7th St.) came up with the name, which has a double meaning — little piggy, and also the tiny ball used as the target in pétanque, the French bowling game that’s a cousin to bocce.