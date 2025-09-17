Exclusive: New restaurant from Philly’s hottest chef couple | Let’s Eat

Philly’s hottest chef couple shares details about their next restaurant. It won’t be all fancy.

Also in this edition:

Advertisement

— Mike Klein

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp created their first two restaurants (the popular Her Place Supper Club and My Loup) for grown-ups. But with baby Evie and mini-dachshund Tootsie in the picture, they’re aiming at neighborhood family friendliness for their third. Here’s what we know about Pine Street Grill.

After a two-year wait, the Philadelphia area will finally get to experience Eataly, the Italian food emporium. The opening is about two weeks away. Here’s what’s in store at King of Prussia Mall.

O’Jung’s Tavern is trying to build its rep from South Philly “shot-and-a-beer” to bar-restaurant. Hence, the Dirty Spicy Caesar martini on the menu. Lettuce explain it.

Kiki Aranita met up with a guy at an Eagles tailgate dressed in green camouflage overalls, pearl necklace, and cowboy boots. His goal was to eat 1,000 oysters, Why? Kiki has the answer.

The Marine Corps traces its founding to Nov. 10, 1775, at a meeting place called Tun Tavern, established when Old City was new. A nonprofit wants to re-create the Tun, and so does the restaurateur who owns Tun Tavern in Atlantic City. Read on, and I’ll Semper Fi simplify this all for you.

Let’s peek inside a cool pairing of racquet sports and sports bar/restaurant in an old power plant in Fishtown. Ballers opens this week.

Scoops

Tria is branching out. For years, Tria cofounder Jon Myerow says, he has been asked for a dedicated space for wine classes and events. Now, Tria has one: Tria Events is now booking at 1726 Sansom St., around the corner from Tria Rittenhouse. The space will host classes led by wine director Lauren Harris as well as guest experts, while also serving as a spot for private tastings, receptions, and corporate gatherings. It can hold 45 for receptions and 32 for classes. The storefront was once a Ben & Jerry’s (and more recently a short-lived boutique). Classes start Tuesday with a blind tasting of Spanish wines. Schedule is here.

Grace Tavern, the old-time South Street tap, will return next week under new ownership. The blackened green beans live on.

Restaurant report

Toomi’s Shawarma. Beirut-born Wissam Chatila and family, who’ve run West Philly’s popular Manakeesh Cafe for nearly 15 years, have branched out into fast food at their bold storefront that opened last spring on State Road in Upper Darby.

Alas, there’s none of the signature sweets like baklava and crepes. Son Adam says Toomi’s is aimed at a younger takeout crowd.

The star is the chicken shawarma, created by a chef named Kasim from a Turkish family who previously owned a shawarma shop in Ukraine. This also explains the presence of a less-spicy chicken doner kebab on the menu (shown above).

The shawarma comes on a long roll or made up into a rice-and-salad bowl (there’s hummus on the Lebanese version and pickled onions on the Turkish version). There’s also a line of fried chicken sandwiches on buttered buns (including a particularly decadent one with a creamy sauce of mushrooms and caramelized onions), as well as beef and lamb smash burgers. And because this is Delco, you can enjoy it with a canned soda by Day’s, based in Newtown Square.

Toomi’s Shawarma, 125 S. State Rd., Upper Darby. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays for Jum’ah.

Briefly noted

Provenance, chef Nicholas Bazik’s exclusive atelier in Society Hill, was named to Bon Appetit’s roster of best new restaurants in America.

Author Samin Nosrat will discuss her new book Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share With the People You Love with Tamar Adler at 7 p.m. today at Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St. Tickets are here.

Wonder will open its 10th food hall in the region on Thursday at Ellis Preserve (3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square) with a 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting (first 100 customers get a gift) and performance by musician Jake Rizzo. Also, $1 from every order placed during Newtown Square’s opening week will be donated to Philabundance.

The KB Foundation’s fourth annual BBQ Experience is 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Pump House in Bala Cynwyd, featuring chef Nicholas Elmi. The evening includes a cigar bar, interactive games, silent auction. Proceeds support KB Foundation’s youth mentorship programs. General admission is $175, VIP (which includes a private reception) are $250. Details are here.

Dig Inn, the wholesome fast-casual chain, opens at noon Saturday at 901 Old York Rd. in Jenkintown. This is Dig Inn’s second suburban location, after Suburban Square in Ardmore.

Front Street Cafe in Fishtown will mark its 10th anniversary Sunday with rollback brunchtime pricing ($9) on certain cocktails, including the Front 75 (a gin and prosecco situation), the Hibiscus Sour (bourbon), and the Stella (vodka).

Bank & Bourbon at the Loews Philadelphia hotel will host its ninth annual Bourbon Bash from 6-9 p.m. next Wednesday, with proceeds supporting DonorsChoose and educational programs in greater Philadelphia schools. St. The event pairs bourbon tastings from Beam Suntory with such dishes as steaks, pork belly, and desserts display. Tickets start at $90.

Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, the female culinary society, will host its 2025 Outstanding in Her Field Heritage dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Bartram’s Garden. The open-air feast will feature more than two dozen chefs, bakers and restaurateurs, with proceeds supporting scholarships for women entering the culinary field. This year’s honorees are oyster farmer Lisa Calvo, chef Melissa McGrath, and chef/activist Valerie Erwin. Tickets ($175) are here.

Two Latina-owned food businesses, Sofia DeLeon’s El Merkury and Maria Hernandez’s Autana, are teaming up for a limited-edition key lime pie churro sundae at El Merkury’s locations, 2104 Chestnut and Reading Terminal Market, to mark Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s El Merkury’s churro and soft serve with Autana’s pie. It’s $10 and available through Sept. 30.

La Viola, the two Italian restaurants across 16th Street from each other between Spruce and Latimer (one opened in 2000, the second in 2006), are marking the 25th anniversary with a $25 prix-fixe menu for lunch and happy hour Sundays through Thursdays through Oct. 15.

Rival Bros Coffee has opened its fifth Philadelphia cafe at the Rally Building at Second Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in Kensington. Stokes Architecture & Design decked it out with nods to 1970s Southern California surf and moto culture including a La Marzocco GB/5 espresso machine hand-painted British Racing Green.

❓Pop quiz

I visited Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale’s condo for dinner recently for an article. When did he take up cooking?

A) as a boy, learning from his grandmother

B) in junior hockey, when he lived with a host family of gourmet chefs

C) while recovering from surgery and he grew tired of delivery food

D) from his girlfriend

Click to learn the answer, and see a fun video.

Ask Mike anything

What’s going on at the old Marco Polo in Elkins Park? Thr windows are now covered. — Ted R.

The shopping center, Elkins Park Square at Old York and Church Roads, was sold earlier this month. The buyer, a local investor who is keeping a low profile as the sale has not yet hit Montgomery County records, is planning a new restaurant on the site of the long-closed Marco Polo restaurant, but I’m told it won’t be a Marco Polo. Stay tuned.

📮 Have a question about food in Philly? Email your questions to me at mklein@inquirer.com for a chance to be featured in my newsletter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.