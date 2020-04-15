The card must have been purchased within one year before the business permanently closed. If the business permanently closes after the effective date of the coverage, the customer will be covered even if the card was purchased before the effective date of coverage. For example, a customer in Pennsylvania, where coverage is effective as of May 1, 2020, bought a gift card to a local business on Feb. 15, 2020. The business permanently closes on July 1, 2020. Coverage would apply for this because the business permanently closed after May 1.