DoorDash and its newly acquired Caviar delivery service will reduce commission fees for most restaurants by 50 percent from April 13 through the end of May.
DoorDash said in a statement that “commission relief program” throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia would help more than 150,000 restaurants with five locations or fewer. It valued the saving at $100 million.
Commissions are a recent source of ire among restaurateurs who accuse the services of profiteering during the coronavirus crisis, which has closed dining rooms and left operators with few alternatives. Restaurants pay up to 30% commission on delivery orders — a punishing fee to a business with slim margins.
Meanwhile, rival Grubhub seems to be sticking to its plan announced last month to defer but not eliminate or reduce commissions.
Last month, DoorDash announced a plan to charge zero commission fees for 30 days for independent restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia that sign up with DoorDash and Caviar for the first time, and to waive commissions for all existing DoorDash and Caviar restaurants on pickup orders.