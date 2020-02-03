First, he slices off the house-baked roll’s exterior sides and toasts it like garlic bread — a zesty riff, he says, on New England’s lobster roll. Another twist is an unusual combo I’ve never seen: fried salmon with onions and cheese. I was skeptical (fried salmon? fish with cheese?) But the cornmeal crunch on those meaty chunks of wild Alaskan salmon lent extra texture. And the drizzle of molten white cheese sauce with sauteed onions — a Philly move if there ever was one — brought extra richness and moisture to this messy, tasty handful, giving the sandwich a saucy flow of “can’t-put-it-down” momentum.