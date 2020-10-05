Food Network personality Guy Fieri says he will open two “joints” — one specializing in tacos, the other in burgers — early next year at the new Philadelphia Live! Casino & Hotel coming together at Ninth Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.
“I call it a ‘joint' because what is a joint?” Fieri said, breaking into East Coast big-city dialect during a Zoom interview last week from his California home. “A joint is ‘Hey, what are you doin’? My buddy’s got this joint down the way.’” (Basically: casual, high-energy, loud.)
Fieri’s presence in regional casinos includes Guy Fieri’s Philadelphia Kitchen & Bar at Harrah’s in Chester, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse and Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint at Bally’s in Atlantic City, Guy’s Sammich Joint at Harrah’s in Atlantic City, and Guy Fieri’s Mt. Pocono Kitchen at Mount Airy Lodge in the Poconos.
The Live! developer, the Cordish Companies, opened a Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse at its Fourth Street Live! in Louisville in 2016.
Philadelphia is “exactly the kind of environment we like to be in because it’s a bunch of people who love food, love going out, love entertaining, appreciate food, appreciate the energy behind food, the whole thing," Fieri said. "We’re excited. It’s going to be bigger than big.”
Guy’s Taco Joint’s menu will include scratch-made tacos, salsas, and guacamole along with margaritas, Mexican beer, and cocktails. Guy’s Burger Joint’s menu will feature Fieri’s smash burgers topped with SMC (super melty cheese) and his Donkey Sauce (garlic, mayo, mustard, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper).
Fieri credits his burger consumption on his long-running series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with helping him to refine the ingredients and technique that make for a tasty burger.
Cordish is billing the Fieri eateries as key venues at Live!'s 10th Street Market, which will include stands by Lorenzo & Sons Pizza, Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, and Termini Bros. Bakery. There also will be a bar open 24/7.