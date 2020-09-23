Lorenzo & Sons owner Giuseppe Pulizzi said his stand would serve the 14-inch specialty pizzas that define his location in West Chester, rather than the huge 28-inch pizzas he sells on South Street. He also hopes to make a 20-inch pie that he could cut into sixths. In 1970, Pulizzi’s father, Lorenzo, founded the parlor at Ninth and Christian Streets in the Italian Market but later sold it. It retains the Lorenzo’s name. Giuseppe Pulizzi opened Lorenzo & Sons in 1987 at 305 South St. and more recently expanded into four kiosks at the Wells Fargo Center.