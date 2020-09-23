Three longtime players on the Philadelphia food scene will open outlets in the food hall inside the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, opening in early 2021 at Ninth Street and Packer Avenue:
Lorenzo & Sons Pizza, the South Street landmark; Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, a partnership between veteran Chinatown restaurateur Michael Chow and the local food-services company Strother Enterprises; and Termini Bros., the South Philadelphia bakery that will mark its 100th anniversary next year.
The deal is a partnership of family owned businesses, said Joe Billhimer, executive vice president of casino operator Cordish Gaming Group, which itself is family owned.
The food hall, billed as 10th Street Market, will serve as a hub for quick eats and late-night bites. A 24-hour bar and more dining options will be announced later.
Lorenzo & Sons owner Giuseppe Pulizzi said his stand would serve the 14-inch specialty pizzas that define his location in West Chester, rather than the huge 28-inch pizzas he sells on South Street. He also hopes to make a 20-inch pie that he could cut into sixths. In 1970, Pulizzi’s father, Lorenzo, founded the parlor at Ninth and Christian Streets in the Italian Market but later sold it. It retains the Lorenzo’s name. Giuseppe Pulizzi opened Lorenzo & Sons in 1987 at 305 South St. and more recently expanded into four kiosks at the Wells Fargo Center.
Chow founded Sang Kee as Sang Kee Peking Duck House in 1980 at 238 N. Ninth St. It’s now among the oldest restaurants in Chinatown and has been spun off to locations including Reading Terminal Market as well as restaurants in Wynnewood and University City.
Termini Bros., the cannoli and Italian pastry specialist that opened in 1921 and moved into its current bakery at 1523 S. Eighth St. in 1938, has other locations in Reading Terminal Market and Packer Park Shopping Center. It formerly had a partnership at Giuseppe & Sons restaurant in Center City. Termini’s location inside the Comcast Center is idled by the coronavirus, while the retail counter on Eighth Street is scheduled to reopen Oct. 2.