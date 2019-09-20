At 2nd Sanctuary, Brian Sanders and his JUNK troupe are turning a former Victorian-era church at 21st and Christian Streets in Southwest Center City into a venue with assorted ’70s-themed attractions from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3. “The Phantom Portal VR Telecom Tour in the Spectral Garden Chapel” is an experience combining virtual reality, live action, and immersive theater. A second, “Dancing Dead Live,” is a performance telling what is described as the story of an old man dancing with death, watching his friends die, waltzing with a skeleton, and then digging them up. A third, “Zoltan’s Zarkade Escape Room in the Lost Lodge,” is an escape room based on the mystery of “Kid Scout Troop 244,” who disappeared one by one in the fall of 1975. Each of these experiences requires separate tickets. A maze and a costumed zombie disco party are free with a ticket.