It’s been nearly five years since D’Egidio and Griffiths, who met at Lacroix, pooled 10 grand and opened Helm, their hit 34-seat BYOB, on Fifth Street near Girard Avenue in Kensington. A year later, they expanded to Front and Morris Streets with South Helm (now Musi), which they closed to focus on Rittenhouse. Along the way, they opened and closed Tierce, a breakfast-lunch spot in Fishtown.