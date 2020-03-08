First up is East Passyunk newcomer River Twice. Chef Randy Rucker and his team will bring house-fermented miso, house-made mozzarella, and more to the High Street kitchen on Monday, March 9. No final menu, but there will be red and white pies using High Street’s pizza dough, made with white, whole-wheat, and rye flours from Castle Valley Mills and Small Valley Milling. In addition, expect River Twice-style appetizers and cocktails (which will perhaps provide some insight into what to expect when the BYOB gets its liquor license). Reservations are encouraged, as the events have booked up fast, according to Jannelli.