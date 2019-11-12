My goal has always been to render a snapshot of the city’s most essential restaurants at a particular time, with consideration for diversity of flavors, styles, locations, and price points (which is how I like to eat anyway). That’s why a pair of two-bell places like Amma’s South Indian Kitchen and Mike’s BBQ can make the list. They may not be perfect restaurants in every aspect, but I found their flavors so compelling — especially in a year dedicated to cravings — that they each represented an important new aspect of our dining scene. We need more serious BBQ in this town! And the steady rise of South Indian flavors, especially in Center City, has been one of the most exciting new Philly food trends this year. These are the best of their genre.