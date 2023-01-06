Earlier this week, Human Robot Brewery’s no-one-under-21-after-2 p.m. policy touched off a heated debate among Philadelphians: Are bars and breweries appropriate places for parents to bring their kids?

There may never be a resolution to that conversation, but one undeniable truth emerged. People like to gather over drinks; parents are people, too.

Thankfully for parents, the Philadelphia area is rife with bars and restaurants that are family-friendly. We assembled this list of places to drink (and eat) with the little ones by talking with parents, then the owners and managers of the establishments. All welcome children — especially well-behaved ones! — and some offer accommodations like highchairs, kids menus, and coloring books.

If you would like your bar/restaurant added to this list, please email jladd@inquirer.com.

Bok Bar

It’s only fitting that South Philly’s favorite seasonal bar — open April through October — welcomes kids: The building used to be a school. Parents will appreciate the view and rotating chef residencies while children can work on the Bok-themed coloring book. 800 Mifflin St., bok-bar.com

Cartesian Brewing

Just south of cheesesteak corner, this East Passyunk brewery is not as spacious as those you’ll find in further-flung locales, but strollers will have no problem navigating the garage-door entrance. Enjoy Cartesian’s quaffable beers — often made with local ingredients and usually clocking in under 6% ABV — while the kiddos keep busy with board games and coloring books. 1326 E. Passyunk Ave., cartesianbrewing.com

Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.

Head down the alley next to the Chestnut Hill Hotel to find this hidden gem, which has a spacious outdoor area that’s perfect for congregating with kids (and dogs!). Arrive early for the best seats in the house around the firepit. If your little one needs to move around, take them for a walk through the aisles of Market at the Fareway, which features everything from a chocolatier to a Tibetan dumpling stand. 8221 Germantown Ave., 215-247-0330, chestnuthillbrewingcompany.com

Craft Hall

By far the city’s best-known venue for drinking with your kids, this 35,000-square-foot Delaware Avenue space has a reputation for being a little overwhelming as result. But with an indoor playground and arcade games, beers from in-house Mainstay Independent Brewing, smoked meats, and freshly baked bread — not to mention a dog park/beer garden — it literally has something for everyone. 901 N. Delaware Ave., 267-297-2072, crafthallphilly.com

Creekside Market and Tap

This neighborhood food hall a few steps from the Elkins Park train station is anchored by Cheshire Brewing Co., which boasts a diverse draft list as well as Pennsylvania wines and spirits. Get your drinks at the bar, order food from the in-house deli or chef Tam Fuard’s Haven Local and have it dropped off at your table while the kids enjoy free air hockey and games like Jenga and Connect Four. Co-owner Jerry Benedict says more kid-friendly entertainment, a projector, and continued family-friendly events are in the offing. 7909 High School Rd., Elkins Park, creeksidemarketandtap.com

See also: Cheshire’s Brewing Co.’s sister brewery, J.J. Ratigan Brewing (227 E. High St., Pottstown), has room high chairs and ample room for strollers and is a go-to for family dinners.

Frankford Hall

Millennials have enjoyed Stephen Starr’s Fishtown beer garden concept since it opened in 2011, and it’s no different today. They just bring the next generation along to also partake of the ping pong, Jenga, pretzels, and s’mores. Frankford Hall’s staff rolls with it. They’ve even established a partnership with nearby preschool/playspace PlayArts for occasional programming for the little ones. 1210 Frankford Ave., (215) 634-3338, frankfordhall.com

Love City Brewing

Located inside a 19th-century warehouse that at different points was home to a railroad parts manufacturer and an MMA gym, this Callowhill brewery has ample space, great beer, highchairs, and a fenced-in outdoor beer garden across Hamilton Street. The owners ask that parents keep a close eye on their kiddos. 1023 Hamilton St., 215-398-1900, lovecitybrewing.com

The Landing Kitchen

This relaxed restaurant at the foot of a recently redeveloped ironworks is worth a trip for the architecture as well as chef Nick Elmi’s food (also available upstairs at Lark, one of Craig LaBan’s top picks in 2022 — leave the kids home for that). Order food and drinks at the counter, then find a seat in the spacious, heated riverside patio or by the fireplace in the indoor lounge. Kids and adults alike can enjoy games like cornhole and bocce. 617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd, 484-434-8765, thelandingkitchen.com

Neshaminy Creek Brewing

Located in an industrial park not far from the city line, the flagship taproom for this Bucks County brewery has space galore inside and out — enough to dedicate some sections to families. There’s board games, picnic tables, and fun extras like a bounce house, misting tent, and water tables during special events, says CEO Jenna Ball, who has two little ones. For city dwellers looking to make the trip out, it’s a three-minute Uber ride from the Croydon regional rail station. (The Dublin satellite taproom is also kid-friendly, Ball says.) 909 Ray Ave., Croydon, 215-458-7081, neshaminycreekbrewing.com

Sor Ynez

There’s ample room to spread out at this Kensington spot from Sojourn Hospitality. Owner Jill Weber, a mom herself, says there’s room for kids to run around in the enclosed patio, plus plastic cups and highchairs (and lots of parking) to make life easier for parents — who can enjoy chef Alexis Tellez’s thoughtfully crafted Mexican cuisine, seasonal drinks, and an atmosphere that Craig likens to “an unexpected vacation.” 1800 N. American St., 215-309-2582, sorynez.com

See also: Sor Ynez sister restaurant Cafe Ynez (2025 Washington Ave.) offers kids cups, crayons, coloring paper, a kids menu, and highchairs. Rex at the Royal (1524 South St.) has most of the same, save the kids menu, but will make child-friendly modifications to basics like burgers and mac n’ cheese on request.

Triple Bottom Brewing

It’s no surprise this mission-driven, certified B corp brewery in Spring Garden welcomes little ones: Its owners and staff are all about serving others (and not just beers!). The general manager, a parent himself, says the brewery is ready for kids with highchairs, crayons, a changing table, and patient attitudes. 915 Spring Garden St., 267-764-1994, triplebottombrewing.com

The Ways Restaurant and Brewing

A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this brother-owned brewpub was launched by a Weyerbacher alum and a former taco truck owner. It has plenty of outdoor seating, plus highchairs, crayons, and a solid kids menu, not to mention an extensive draft list and mixed-drink menu. 11 S. Easton Rd., Glenside, 215-887-1029, thewaysrestaurantandbrewery.com