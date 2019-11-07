Don’t worry — we’re not going anywhere! But we are putting a pause on our breakfast and lunch services Monday through Thursday. This was an extremely tough decision for us to make, but it was necessary due to the one thing none of us seems to have enough of: time. Though we can’t share all the details yet, there are some exciting new projects on the horizon for us, and to fully focus our attention on these pursuits, we had to reassess our day-to-day approach.