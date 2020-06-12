View this post on Instagram

Hey all, this is Pat O’Malley. I apologize for not getting to this sooner, I’m pretty clumsy on social media. I wanted to quickly respond to some of your previous questions about how I am going to address systemic racism, create a healthier workplace, and to address inequalities in the food service industry. 1) working with WWDG to implement ongoing diversity training program for all staff. 2) working with an HR consultant firm to overhaul and customize our employee manual and additional policies to protect staff and provide transparency for lines of communication and development and growth in the company. 3)implementation of schedules that provide built in programs for skill building in “low skill jobs” (busser, food runner, porter) so these employees have a clear path to higher skilled and higher paid roles. 4) working with Sharing Love and other organizations to contribute food to those in need on an ongoing basis. 5) Participating in @bakersagainstracism next week! (Let me know if there is a particular Philly based organization who you would like to see these funds go to.) These are a few things that I believe will have an ongoing effect on both individuals and kitchen(all) culture as a whole. I hope to introduce myself to you in person if you would consider visiting us again. We will be back open starting tomorrow (Saturday) Moving forward and upward together.