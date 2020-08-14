The sandwich starts with K’Far’s signature tehina chocolate chip cookies, baked slightly less than usual to create an extra fudgy exterior. Filled with chunks of dark chocolate and sprinkled with flakes of sea salt, they’re satisfying in themselves. But then comes the tehina ice cream. Naturally dairy free, it’s made with 50% tehina and an almond milk base that’s flash frozen by adding crushed dry ice. The result? A light and fluffy ice cream packed with sesame flavor. The only downside: You’ll wish the ice cream layer was thicker.