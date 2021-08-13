The pandemic has done a number on restaurants, most brutally on white-tablecloth BYOBs.

After months of pivots in 2020, including chicken dinners to go from the front window, Richard “Todd” Cusack and Christina Cusack closed June BYOB, their posh, well-received modern-French yearling on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, in October.

But restaurateurs are nothing if not optimistic, and the Cusacks are launching a do-over for June BYOB, closer to their home in South Jersey. They found a prime corner spot at Haddon and Collings Avenues in downtown Collingswood with a 50-seat dining room (versus the 28-seater in Philadelphia).

The reservation book is open for an Aug. 19 debut.

If you’re missing Bibou — the upscale French BYOB destination that also closed its dining room in 2020 — know that chef Pierre Calmels (now chef at the private Philadelphia Club) is advising Richard Cusack, who worked under him at Le Bec-Fin and later was his chef de cuisine at his other place, Le Cheri. Cusack, who lived in South Philadelphia before moving as a teen with his family to Northeast Philadelphia, worked at Daniel in New York City and Parc in Philly between his stints with Calmels.

June’s à la carte menu, served Wednesday to Saturday, is reminiscent of Passyunk and is studded with Gallic goodies, such as pressed duck, pig’s trotter, braised rabbit leg with chitarra, and specifically Calmels’ signature escargot.

Figure on $16 to $28 for appetizers and $28 to $56 for entrees. The pressed duck is a three-course option for $170, and Sunday’s dinner offering is four courses for $65 with a choice of two entrees, and tableside crepes Suzette.

Christina Cusack, a certified sommelier, is handy with the wine recommendations.

Atmosphere is similar to that of Passyunk Avenue, but there are window seats galore because the dining room has windows on both sides.