In April, he told The Inquirer: “At this point, I am trying not to [outwardly] panic. I’m trying to be happy. It’s a really eerie and bad time. Since I can’t control that, I might as well do something fun, to try to get through this. On the inside I am panicking. I don’t know how I’m going to keep this going or what’s going to happen. But if I keep worrying about it I am just going to stress myself out. My idea was that people want comfort food now. And I didn’t think that foie gras and truffles would be a hot seller. So I figured I do Asian fusion this week. Last week, I did pastas for $5 and little chickens, just to feed the neighborhood. So next week, I might do that again. I don’t know. I’m still deciding on which direction to go with this. It’s kind of hard. But in the meantime, we’re just trying to have fun.”