Outdoor dining is the way to go this summer, since the city has put the brakes on bars and dining rooms.
This is putting greater emphasis on seasonal beer gardens, such as Parks on Tap, now operating in West Fairmount Park and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s pop-up, at 1438 South St. Avram Hornik and FCM Hospitality, which runs Parks on Tap as well as Morgan’s Pier and Harper’s Garden, just opened an open-air Mexican American restaurant called Juno at 1033 Spring Garden St.
And now, a plot of land next to Franklin Beer Distributor, across from Kite & Key on the 1800 block of Callowhill Street in Spring Garden, has been landscaped into a seasonal beer garden called The Land on Callowhill.
It’s a partnership between Brauhaus Schmitz, which is providing the beers and hard seltzers, and Jeremy Blatstein, whose background is in real estate and accounting, after working in hospitality for his cousin, the developer Bart Blatstein, in Atlantic City. Food is supplied by trucks, starting with Happy Hour Dive Cart.
Blatstein has set up picnic tables and Adirondack chairs, all spaced seven feet apart.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are suggested.