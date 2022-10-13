Twelve years ago at 18 years old, Dejvi Furxhi started working at Casta Diva BYOB, near Rittenhouse Square. Five years ago, he moved on, opening Burrata restaurants in South Philadelphia and Havertown, plus Enzo’s Pizzata in South Philadelphia.

All the while, he said he wanted Casta Diva’s space — a saloon framed by a big picture window a few steps up from street level on 20th Street, just north of Locust.

And just last week, he and fellow Casta Diva alum Denada “Dana” Cami, who had worked there for six years, made it happen. They took over from former boss Stephen Vassalluzzo.

It’s now Luna BYOB, a date-nighter whose rustic menu suits the cozy, charming interior.

Chef Christopher Miller’s five house-made pastas are a step or two more upmarket from the homier ones on the menu at the original Burrata at 13th and Wharton.

Two I tried: garganelli ($25) with a rich lamb Bolognese, sheep milk ricotta, and mint; plus a bold squid ink tagliolini with calamari, shrimp, amped by an arrabiata sauce with Calabrian chili.

Six appetizers, including radicchio salad with shaved fennel and sliced oranges, plus four entrees — 16-ounce veal chop, ($45), airline chicken ($28), branzino ($30), and lobster risotto ($32) — and a few desserts, such as chocolate layer cake and crème brûlée.

It’s currently open for walk-ins and will take phone reservations. Eventually, it will be on Tock.

📍227 S. 20th St., 📞 215-693-2220, 🕑 Hours: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.