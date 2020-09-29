Tenaya Darlington’s tasting tips:

Come with a clean palate. “Don't eat, like, a bunch of garlic before. Come in, really taste the cheese.”

Smell the cheese before you eat it. “So much of what you perceive about a cheese really is the aroma.”

Notice the rind. “It’s the cheesemakers pride,” Darlington says. Should you eat it? “I would say try it unless it's wax or so leathery that it scares you.”

More age, more flavor. “It’s in the aging process that flavors develop.”

Remember: Cheese ages from the outside in. “A center-cut point, the heart of the cheese, is usually the mildest; it has the least flavor. Around the rind has the most flavor. The idea is to try it all.”