Marc Vetri is headed to the Main Line with an Italian steak house.

Enoteca Tredici in Bryn Mawr will close after business Saturday, Aug. 20, making way for Vetri and business partner Jeff Benjamin. They plan to open their project, which has not been named, in late winter or spring 2022.

Vetri said the steak house’s design was not complete but said the atmosphere would be fun, not stuffy.

Vetri’s name, anyway, can be found now on the Main Line. Vetri and Benjamin sold most of their restaurants (but not their flagship Vetri Cucina) to Urban Outfitters in 2015, and Urban recently opened a Pizzeria Vetri branch in its Devon Yard complex, carving space out of Amis Trattoria.

Besides Vetri Cucina in Center City and Fiorella in South Philadelphia, Vetri currently oversees restaurants in Las Vegas (Osteria Fiorella) and Kyoto, Japan (Mr. Maurice’s Italian).

Enoteca Tredici’s closing will mark the denouement of Greg Dodge’s restaurant empire, which from 2010 to 2020 included eateries not only in the Philadelphia area, but in Kansas City, Mo., and Washington, D.C.

Dodge outfitted Enoteca Tredici, which opened in June 2018 in the Bryn Mawr Village development on Lancaster Avenue, with lavish appointments, including skylighted 25-foot ceilings and two 16-foot fig trees. The restaurant was billed as a sibling to a similarly polished Tredici at 13th and Sansom Streets in Center City. The Tredicis were, in turn, upscale companions to the pizza-focused Zavino restaurants — one across the street from the Center City Tredici and the other at 32nd and Chestnut Streets in University City.

The restaurants, including a Zavino in Kansas City and a Tredici in Washington, D.C., are all closed.

Dodge faces lawsuits filed by investors, including his former wife, Emily. One alleges that he fraudulently obtained a $223,700 paycheck protection program loan for the University City Zavino. The second, filed by the company behind the Center City Tredici, claims that he defrauded investors and misappropriated funds.

Dodge also has parted ways with Villanova University, for which he developed and ran its Refectory restaurant on campus.

Dodge, declining to talk about the litigation Wednesday, called it “a huge honor to build Bryn Mawr, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people who worked there.” Dodge said, however, that it “never hit that spot [financially]. People loved to go to, and it made people happy but it wasn’t financially viable.”

Meanwhile, the shuttered Zavino in Center City and the Tredici across the street are being developed by Michael Schulson. The Tredici space, destined to be an oyster bar, is the final piece of real estate in the block that includes his Sampan, Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, and Alpen Rose. Schulson and partners are opening Zavino as a pizzeria.