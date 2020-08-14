The northeast corner of Third and Catharine Streets in Queen Village has new life, nine months after the pioneering Dmitri’s packed it in after three decades.
Kevin Addis, chef-owner of Entree BYOB on South Street near 16th, just opened Mari BYO.
It’s Sicilian-inspired with lots of seafood, such as grilled octopus over bucatini, calamari in a balsamic reduction, tuna with calamri and mussels in a fra diavolo sauce. Entrees are in the $20s, and there’s a $40 three-course option. It opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Addis maintained the open kitchen and similarly cozy environs — which you’ll see when indoor dining is permitted.
For now, he has a few two-tops and four-tops outside, reservable on OpenTable, which also has the menu.
After seven years with Entree, the Ardmore native said he was ready to add a second restaurant.
“Everybody’s been telling me, ‘Why don’t you open a bigger place?’ " Addis said. “But I want to go smaller. Thirty seats is perfect.”