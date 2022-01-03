Mastoris Diner in Bordentown, a longtime favorite of politicos, families, nightclubbers, and bar-goers, has closed after 60 years, management announced New Year’s Day on Facebook.

The post cited “in part … the ongoing pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry, as well as a strategic decision among investors with an eye toward the future of the bar/restaurant in its current location.”

The enormous restaurant and banquet hall, which Nicholas and Mary Mastoris opened in 1961 at the busy crossroads of Routes 130 and 206, was sold in 2020 to a group of local investors shortly after the matriarch’s death at age 98 and just before the COVID-19 pandemic cut into its business.

Mastoris’ history traces back to 1927, when Mary Mastoris’ father, Nicholas Corcodilos, purchased land and a lunch wagon and established the 12-seat Hightstown Diner. Nick Mastoris joined the business in 1940, marrying Mary a year later and operating it with his wife till 1960. They opened the Bordentown diner, 15 minutes away, in 1961.

The diner burned down in 1967 and was rebuilt. In its heyday, Mastoris was more than just a family-friendly diner known for complimentary cinnamon and cheese breads. It hosted wedding receptions, was a popular spot for game-watching at the sports bar, and — because of its proximity to Trenton — saw a who’s who of local, state, and national politicians who glad-handed the clientele. Mary Mastoris herself reportedly served President Gerald Ford.

Nicholas Mastoris died in 2004.

“We know this news will be difficult to many in the community who considered Mastoris to be so much more than just their local diner; it was a place to gather with friends and neighbors, to visit your favorite server or bartender, share a meal with loved ones, celebrate life’s big moments, or bring home a cake for a family milestone celebration,” the post said. “Like us, we hope your memories at Mastoris will bring you much comfort in the days ahead.”

The Mastoris family, meanwhile, had crossed the river into Bucks County. The founders’ son Alex operates Rocco’s at the Brick, in Newtown, and Alex’s son Nick and his son, Alexander, recently opened Nikos Restaurant in Lower Makefield Township.

The post also expressed gratitude to employees, patrons, and friends. “The good people of Bordentown and the surrounding regions are amazing, and it has been our pleasure to serve you,” it said.