Melrose Diner to be demolished — but revived in new 94-unit apartment building

The landmark Melrose Diner, shuttered since a fire a year ago, will be demolished — but the diner will live on as part of a new 94-unit apartment building.

Plans filed with the city on Wednesday — first reported by the Rising Real Estate blog — called for a five-story, 55-foot tall mixed-use building with a roof deck and ground-floor commercial space.

After reports emerged of impending demolition plans for the famed diner car last year, owner Michael Petrogiannis initially told The Inquirer he would not demolish the diner. The new permit does call for a complete demolition of the existing diner and bakery, although a planned ground-floor commercial space in the proposed building would be occupied by a new iteration of the Melrose Diner, Petrogiannis told The Inquirer Thursday.

He declined further comment.

Blueprints submitted to the Department of Licenses & Inspections show the configuration would be flipped, with a lobby for residences on 15th Street and restaurant space and a public dining area at the parallel intersection of Snyder and Passyunk avenues.

The plans also call for another sit-down restaurant in a second commercial bay.

Petrogiannis’ obtained an initial demolition permit for the stainless-steel-and-neon-trimmed diner shortly before a fire shuttered the business.

He also obtained another permit to tear down the Broad Street Diner, about a mile away, which the restaurateur also owns. Those permits similarly called for that diner, which is currently still operating at Broad and Ellsworth Streets, to be replaced with another residential structure.

The diner operator hired Plato Marinokos — an architect involved in the botched 2013 Market Street demolition that killed six — to draft demolition plans for the Melrose site.

It was unclear if Petrogiannis had secured financing or a development partner for either project.