The $6 happy-hour food specials include a few fried dishes (Buffalo calamari; fries topped with mozzarella, bacon, and tomato sauce; stuffed poppers; and chicken parm bites), as well as mussels in beer broth and a mighty fine 12-inch pizza called the Stinger, whose cheese combo of ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, and blue gets a zing from hot soppressata and a drizzle of honey. Drinkwise, for $4 you can get a draft Peroni, a choice of two wines by the glass, and a daily beer bottle special; for a buck more, get the house specialty cocktail known as blue scrubs lemonade — Stoli blueberry, lemonade, basil, simple syrup, and a splash of blue curaçao for color.