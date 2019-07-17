Like its namesake, Bloomsday (414 S. Second St.) sent Morris and Bush on a two-plus-year odyssey, gutting the former Cafe Nola. Morris — whose varied past includes work designing stormwater systems as well as serving as director of education at the Wine School of Philadelphia (turning water into wine, as it were) — opened Green Engine in 2015 with Bush, a chef who trained at the Culinary Institute of America.