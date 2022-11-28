Fourth-generation pizza-shop owner Salvatore Carollo is selling Spuntino, his Northern Liberties pizzeria, to Jersey Shore pizzaiolo Mike Fitzick, who owns Bakeria 1010 in Linwood, N.J.

Carollo, who opened Spuntino (“Snack”) seven years ago on the corner of Second Street and Fairmount Avenue, said he expects to close in late December. Fitzick plans to lightly remodel and open Bar 1010 — working name — in early January. He will use the wood-fired oven to bake super-thin-crust 14-inch rounds and other dishes. “Not necessarily Italian,” he said. “Lots of cool stuff.” Fitzick plans to enlarge the bar, too.

Bakeria’s days are numbered in its current location, inside a food hall on New Road called The Exchange. A new owner is turning The Exchange into medical offices for AtlantiCare, which will force the closings or relocations early next year of Bakeria 1010 and other family businesses such as Lil Saigon (Vietnamese cuisine), La Tia (Peruvian cuisine), Boba Works, and Mochi Ring Donut (which only recently rebranded from Hancook, a Korean eatery). All the food-hall businesses are currently open.

The Spuntino location in Doylestown, which Carollo’s brother, Roberto, operates, is unaffected.

Fitzick, 37, is a Manco & Manco’s alum who made pizzas at Valentina’s in Northfield before growing an Instagram following eight years ago with pop-ups as Pizza Jew.

Salvatore Carollo, 38, said he was looking forward to doing something new with his fiancee. It will be in the pizza realm — “that’s all I know,” he said. His great-grandfather Vito and grandfather Ambrogio were bakers in Carini, Sicily, and his father, Aldo, founded pizzerias in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.

He said he was happy for the buyer. “I’ve lived in the neighborhood for so long. Having someone in there that I know is going to do a great job and pick up where I left off definitely feels good.”