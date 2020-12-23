The Beast Burger ($6.99 for a double) brought smash-style beef patties (cooked to medium-well), sharp American cheese, chopped onion, ketchup, mayo, brown mustard, and pickles on a soft, squishy roll. The crispy chicken tender sandwich ($6.99) had four pre-formed tenders, mayo, and pickles on a similar roll. I’d skip the Karl’s grilled cheese ($4.69), which was advertised as three slices of cheese, “grilled crispy on an inverted bun.” Mine did not seem grilled — just a hunk of warm cheese inside a roll. I sensed no inversion of the bun. Crinkle-cut fries were fine.