Night Shift partners Rob Burns, Mike O’Mara, and Michael Oxton were applying for building permits for a vast building at 401 Domino Lane when the nation began to shut down. “We got concerned with the project,” Burns said, “We didn’t know what future would hold, and we had to protect the mother ship before we extended ourselves further.” So that project was scuttled, though they officially say it’s “on pause” because they would like to open a plant in the Philadelphia area some day.