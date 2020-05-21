Patrons sang at the cafe from time to time, but in 1979 a waiter sang for his customers. From then on, about every 15 or 20 minutes during dinner, a bell rings and the dining room pauses for an aria. The cafe caught Sylvester Stallone’s eye 15 years ago, and the Victor made it to the big screen in Rocky Balboa and the sequel Creed, decorated pretty much as it is, as “Adrian’s.”