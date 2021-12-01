If you’re having or going to party, you’re going to need food — potentially lots of it.

Luckily, the Philly area has lots of choices for party trays, platters, and a la carte items. From traditional Italian fare and charcuterie to truly delicious Indian, Middle Eastern, and Japanese party food, we’re spoiled for options.

So, with that in mind, here are a few good spots in and around Philly to pick up your next spread of food for your party or family gathering. The hardest part is picking what you want.

South Philly Indonesian food stalwart Hardena made the #NotPizza box special famous (it’s currently on hold there), but Stina added a Greek twist with their Taverna Style Pikilia. This one’s all about the protein, with enough chicken souvlaki, loukaniko sausage, soujouk sausage, spit-roasted lamb, and beef gyro to put most of your partygoers down for a meat nap (plus, there’s fresh pita, pickled veggies, tzatziki, olives, tabouleh, and fire-roasted long hots, too). Not enough? They’ve got family-style trays of spanakopita, moussaka, and more that serve four to six people, plus cookie trays, baklava, and chocolate cake (order two days in advance).

📍 1705 Snyder Ave., 📞 215-337-3455, 📷 @Stina_Pizzeria, 🌐 stinapizzeria.com

If you’re looking for a cheese tray or charcuterie board, it’s tough to beat this Philly institution. The shop has a casual catering arm for pre-made cheese boards, charcuterie trays, crudité platters, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and just about anything else you can think of (pick-up and delivery are available). Or DIY your own with the help of their expert cheesemongers, who can help you build your perfect board from their substantial selection of cheeses, cured meats, and other specialty items.

📍 930 S. Ninth St. (locations also throughout Philadelphia, and in Wayne and Ardmore), 📞 215-922-2876 (or 215-665-1659 for catering), 📷 @DiBrunoBros, 🌐 dibruno.com

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

This Philly classic has been running since 1923, and has everything from cannoli and cake to sfogliatelle and almond horns — plus about a dozen kinds of cookies. Their cookie trays are a big holiday favorite, each of which features eight types of cookies such as pignoli, coconut macaroons, imbutitti, and scumetti — and, depending on the size, can serve up to 35 people. Cream puff, cupcake, and cannoli trays are also available, or you can keep it simple and grab a pre-packaged cookie tin, too (and yes, they ship).

📍 1523 S. Eighth St. (locations also in Packer Park Shopping Center, Reading Terminal Market, the Comcast Center, and Live! Casino & Hotel), 📞 215-334-1816, 📷 @Termini_Bros, 🌐 termini.com

» READ MORE: Great ‘new’ restaurants and bars to take your out-of-town friends who haven’t been to Philly for a while.

Yes, Campo’s has been slinging good steaks since 1947 (and you can order a kit to serve your gathering), but they also happen to have a couple of other extremely Philly party trays, too. Their pretzel tray, for example, includes enough pretzels, Peanut Chews, whiz, and mustard to serve 10 to 18 people, or you can go full dessert mode with a variety platter of Tastykakes (butterscotch Krimpets, Kandy Kakes, chocolate cupcakes, Juniors — the works) that will feed up to 20.

📍 214 Market St., 📞 215-923-1000, 📷 @CamposPhillyCheesesteaks, 🌐 camposdeli.com

If you’re going the sandwich route to feed a crowd, this South Street sandwich shop has a ton of options ranging from a cheesesteak made with shaved ribeye and truffle whiz to a vegan-friendly falafel sandwich with roasted beets. Their signature sandwich tray comes ready to serve 10 people and includes three sandwiches of your choice (our favorite? The pork sandwich with broccoli rabe, aged provolone, and long hot aioli). Or, if you want it a little more DIY, grab a hot tray for meatball, BBQ brisket, or hot pork that can serve up to 25 people and have folks serve themselves.

📍 630 South St., 📞 215-470-3559, 📷 @WoodrowSandwich, 🌐 woodrowsandwich.com

» READ MORE: The best cookies in Philadelphia.

For something a little sweet, head to this South Philly institution, which has been slinging specialties like cannoli, rum cake, and ricotta cookies since 1904. One of their coolest offerings for parties, though, is their Chip and Dip tray — and we’re not talking tortillas. This one is a redesigned cannoli platter that serves either 12-15 (small) or 20-25 people (large) with crispy cannoli chips paired alongside chocolate cream, vanilla cream, and ricotta with dark chocolate chip dips, making soggy party cannoli a thing of the past.

📍 1009 Christian St., 📞 215-923-3092, 📷 @IsgroPastries, 🌐 isgropastries.com

While its Collingswood location is long gone, Philadelphians can still party with the Indeblue location right here in the city. Here, party tray and catering options include tandoori lollipop lamb chops, veggie or paneer shashlik, veggie samosas, BBQ pork spring rolls, fresh naan, and more, plus kheer and chai and chocolate pot de creme for dessert — most of which can serve 15 to 30 people, depending on size. Thirsty? Grab a bottle (each bottle serves 15) of mango lassi, house-made chai, or mint lemonade.

📍 205 S. 13th St., 📞 215-545-4633, 📷 @Indeblue, 🌐 indebluerestaurant.com

This University City spot gets its name from a traditional Lebanese flatbread made with crispy dough and vegetarian or halal meats. And, of course, you can order them for a crowd topped with beef, lamb, labneh, cheese, and more. Or you can go with other savory options like beef or chicken shawarma, platters of dips like hummus and baba ghannouj, falafel, grape leaves, and more — and finish up with trays of their famous baklava, kanafe (a creamy, cheesy relative of baklava), or basboosa (a semolina cake soaked in syrup).

📍 4420 Walnut St., 📞 215-921-2135, 📷 @ManakeeshCafe, 🌐 manakeeshcafe.com

Grab a savory platter from chef Jezabel Careaga, like empanadas that run the gamut from spicy beef or chicken to ham and mozzarella or vegan-friendly lentils (and they come in packs of 12 or in an assorted box of eight for your party, too). Or, keep it sweet and check out their alfajores (a kind of Argentinian cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche), passionfruit pavlova, or torta de ricotta.

📍 206-208 S. 45th St., 📞 215-554-7380, 📷 @Jezabels.PHL, 🌐 jezabelscafe.com

Billed as the lone Japanese-owned grocery store in the Philadelphia area, this Ardmore shop and restaurant focuses on “Japanese soul food,” as owner (and Osaka-area native) Seiko Dailey told the Inquirer in 2018. Their party tray options serve 10 people or more, and include gyoza, shumai, edamame, karaage (a Japanese-style fried chicken), inari sushi (fried tofu stuffed with sushi rice), and pork, shrimp, or veggie yakisoba. Call them direct to order, and be sure to order one week in advance.

📍 5 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 📞 484-417-6745, 📷 @MaidoUSA, 🌐 maidoardmore.com

If the occasion calls for tomato pie, Corropolese’s got you covered. You can grab quarter (eight slices) or full sheets (30 slices) of their famous tomato pie from any of their four locations, either plain or topped with add-ons like sweet peppers, fried eggplant, or pepperoni. Or if you want something a little more refined, their Norristown and Limerick locations offer catering options that can serve up to 24 people with offerings like antipasto, bruschetta, prosciutto-wrapped melon, and a variety of hot hors d’oeuvres (72 hours’ notice required).

📍 2014 Old Arch Rd., Norristown (locations also in Audubon, Royersford, and Douglassville), 📞 610-275-6664, 📷 @CorropoleseBakery, 🌐 corropolesebakery.com

» READ MORE: Where to get the best tomato pie in Philly

Located in Springfield, Delaware County, this longtime local favorite has just about every red gravy Italian dish, hoagie, wrap, or finger food option you could want. A la carte platter choices include full sheets (24 slices) of more than a dozen kinds of pizza, massive strombolis (order a large for 70 slices) hoagie trays, and appetizers including bruschetta, fried ravioli, bacon-wrapped scallops, and tons more. Or, if you’re feeding 50 people or more, check out their catering packages that can plan the menu for you.

📍 226 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, 📞 610-690-0150, 🌐 johnnypaisanos.com

To keep your holidays a little smoky, head out to Willow Grove for a bevy of BBQ platters, desserts, classic sides, and, of course, meat by the pound. They’ve got everything from baby back ribs, brisket, smoked wings and pulled pork to prime rib, beef tenderloin, and smoked hot dogs and burgers — plus sides like half pans (serves about 15 people) of baked means, collard greens, smoked veggies, and more. Just want dessert? Cookies, banana pudding, rice pudding, pound cake, and brownies should satisfy your sweet tooth.

📍 801 W. Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, 📞 215-821-7665, 📷 @Streetside_BBQ, 🌐 streetsidebarbecue.com

Folks out in the western ‘burbs probably know this longtime favorite, seeing as it’s been a destination for gourmet Italian fare and ingredients for roughly 40 years now. Like its urban counterpart Di Bruno Bros., Carlino’s list of offerings is almost endless — from classics like homemade bread and pasta, hoagies, tomato pie, and beef brasciole to fancier fare like mini filet crostini and bacon-wrapped scallops, plus desserts like sfogliatelle, fresh fruit crostatas, and Italian rum cake.

📍 2616 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore (and 128 W. Market St., West Chester), 📞 610-649-4046, 📷 @CarlinosMarket, 🌐 carlinosmarket.com

It’s all about grazing at this Medford, NJ-based shop, which focuses on “grazing boards” and boxes. Choose from a ton of custom-made boards and takeaway boxes with a wide variety of meats, cheeses, crackers, bread, dried fruits, veggies, nuts, olives, and dips (boards, meanwhile, come with flowers and herbs for style points, and you can even keep the pine board they come on). Or, for something unique, check out their charcuterie cones.

📍 45 S. Main St., Medford, NJ, 📞 609-351-4873, 📷 @GrazingAffair, 🌐 grazingaffair.com

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here.