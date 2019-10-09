The Love, which emphasizes seasonal and local eating, is hosting a six-course dinner Oct. 22 with food sourced from within 100 miles of the restaurant, paired with wine from Galen Glen Winery of Schuylkill County. Cherniavsky also serves as the PA wines ambassador, meaning she works with the state wine association on providing recommendations and education. She also focuses on spreading the word to her staff and the restaurant’s customers. Often, she said, guests who are skeptical about local wine will easily change their minds after hearing about a wine’s origin, and tasting it.