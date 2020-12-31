This week, at the outset of the 2020-21 season, the NBA issued a list of restaurants in various cities, first reported on ESPN. These restaurants, suggested by players and the players association and vetted by the NBA, agreed to provide seating in outdoor areas and in well-ventilated, indoor private rooms; follow six-foot table spacing; require staff to wear masks and face guards (already the rule in Philadelphia); and provide secure routes in and out of the dining area to minimize interaction with staff and other patrons.