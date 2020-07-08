From there, he headed to Philadelphia. He had worked at Martha’s in Kensington for three years before joining Martha’s partners Cary Borish and Mike and Lena Parsell on Zig Zag, designed as a complement to the neighborhood bar. (Borish and the Parsells, doing business as A Frame Constructs, right now are deep into development for their next project: Sally, a natural-wine bar on Fitler Square.)