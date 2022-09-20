Bar Poulet — which featured the pairing of fried chicken and sparkling wine in a setting of reclaimed wood floors, tufted green banquettes, Venetian plastered walls, and marble tabletops — has closed near Rittenhouse Square after a year and a half.

The bar at 2005 Walnut St. succeeded Tria Taproom. Both are owned by Jon Myerow and Dave Kwass, who are redoubling their energies at Tria, their Center City bars that have simpler menus and extensive wine and beer lists. In a statement, management said it had received an offer to buy that it couldn’t refuse.

“It’s time to pass the baton,” management said in an online post. “Something exciting will launch at 2005 Walnut Street this autumn. We know you’ll love it. We are devoting all our efforts going forward to Tria.” The note mentions “a major refresh” of Tria’s Washington Square West location, at 12th and Spruce Streets. A second Tria is at 18th and Sansom Streets, near Rittenhouse Square.

Meanwhile, Elvis has left the building at 704 Chestnut St. as the lights flipped off at Las Vegas Lounge, a watering hole for 21 years. The building is part of a debated redevelopment project that also involves 700-702 Chestnut next door, which housed the restaurant Jones before the pandemic.

Also closed are the two locations of Miel Patisserie, the dessert cafes founded two decades ago by Le Bec-Fin alumnus Robert Bennett. He sold the shops — at 204 S. 17th St. near Rittenhouse Square and in Cherry Hill’s Village Walk shopping center on Route 70 — in 2005.

MSC Retail has been engaged to find a tenant for the 17th Street location, whose windows were papered over last week. The owner, listed in public records as Gelareh Nouri, did not reply to an email seeking comment.